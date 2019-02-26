Jordyn Woods Teased Her Appearance On ‘Red Table Talk’ And Twitter (Understandably) Exploded

Jordyn Woods has been the center of attention for the entirety of this past week, but for all the wrong reasons.

The former Kardashian confidant found herself in all the wrong headlines recently after news broke that the model reportedly hooked up with her best friend’s sister’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. Of course, the real tea here isn’t really the fact that Tristan is cheating on Khloe Kardashian once again, but rather, the fact that Jordyn is Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, along with being a longtime friend and business partner with the whole family.

Even though none of this has been officially confirmed by the Kardashian family or Jordyn herself, Khloe and her BFF Malika cosigned reports by commenting in support of Hollywood Unlocked when they reported the information of a tryst between Tristan and Jordyn.

Beside that major clue, many of the Kardashian family members and their Instagram pages have been an indicator of all that drama being true. Among others in the fam, Kim Kardashian has since unfollowed both Jordyn and Tristan on IG–and we’ve all seen those inspirational quotes that have been a constant on Khloe’s Instagram story since news broke.

But beyond some small hints here and there on social media, no real information has come from anyone’s camp about how this major infidelity happened or why Jordyn would ruin such important relationships for a fling. That is, until now…

The day has finally come where we all get to hear Jordyn’s side of the story from Jordyn Woods herself. The model went live on Instagram on Tuesday in a video that shows her walking onto a set and taking a seat at Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table–which, of course, means she’ll be on an upcoming episode of Smith’s Facebook Watch series.

Jada and her fam are known for having raw and real conversations, so fans are expecting Jordyn to hold absolutely nothing back during this episode. Jordyn has also been friends with The Smith’s since she was a baby, so there’s really no better scenario for her to tell her side of the story.

People have been GLUED to this story all week, so news of this upcoming episode of Red Table Talk is wreaking havoc on the Internet.

Check out some of the best reactions to Jordyn’s Red Table tease from earlier today:

All jokes aside though @jadapsmith is the PERFECT person to interview @jordynwoods Jada has a heart of gold that comes with not judgement strings attached. Cause a lot of ppl & talk show hostesses had ALOT of things to say about Jordyn. Smh 👏🏾👏🏾 — MQ. (@Itsjust_gio) February 26, 2019

Kris Jenner taking the check from Facebook after booking Jordyn on Red Table Talk

pic.twitter.com/8CiR50FUtd — Southern Gentleman 🌹 (@mxwzy) February 26, 2019

question 1: how much did they pay you to take the fall and give Khloe a storyline for the new season? — BT (@BradT2323) February 26, 2019

Jordyn Woods going on Red Table Talk 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Qxg5Wj96cJ — Jasmyn Lawson (@JasmynBeKnowing) February 26, 2019

Kris Jenner outside Jada’s house trying to stop Jordyn spilling tea on red table talk pic.twitter.com/yhXcKMizaR — Call Me By My @ (@NotAgainBen) February 26, 2019

Jordyn Woods Teased Her Appearance On 'Red Table Talk' And Twitter (Understandably) Exploded

