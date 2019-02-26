CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Is Solange Trying To Bring Back Black Planet? [PHOTOS]

1 reads
Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

Solange Knowles

Source: Tony Rysk / LAN-CRN

We know Solange was teasing a brand new album but this is something totally different!

The singer revealed on social media Tuesday (Feb 26) that she would be teasing some looks form the album on BLACK PLANET. You know, the OG social networking site that had everybody on it posting like Facebook is today. It’s the precursor to MySpace and had everybody with pixelated avatars and glitter photos. Yeah, some real early 2000s ish!

Even BlackPlanet.com is getting in on the act, which could possibly lead to a revival of the once-popular social networking site and then some. Solange said in 2018 that her follow-up to A Seat At The Table was complete and we cannot wait!

See some of the photos below!

PHOTOS: BlackPlanet.com/Solange

RELATED: Solange’s New Album Is Coming This Fall

RELATED: Don’t Touch Her Ish: Solange’s Epic Hair Evolution

RELATED: The Real Hairstyles Of Black Planet

Is Solange Trying To Bring Back Black Planet? [PHOTOS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Father holding baby son (2-5 Months)
Dad Battle Raps Infant Son…Best Video You’ll See…
 47 mins ago
02.27.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Ignore The Outside Noise…
 16 hours ago
02.27.19
Jordyn Woods Teased Her Appearance On ‘Red Table…
 19 hours ago
02.27.19
Amara La Negra
Afro-Latina Entertainer Amara La Negra Headlines NCCU’s Rock…
 22 hours ago
02.26.19
Offset Opens Up About His Marriage To Cardi…
 23 hours ago
02.27.19
Billy Porter Explains His Red Carpet Gown At…
 24 hours ago
02.26.19
Tamia Live at the House of Blues-Houston
Did You Ever See Childish Gambino Cover Tamia’s…
 24 hours ago
02.26.19
R Kelly Special Appearance
After Three Nights In Jail, R. Kelly Finally…
 1 day ago
02.26.19
2019 EssenceFest Lineup Announced: Missy Elliott, Mary J.…
 1 day ago
02.26.19
Being Pepper Sprayed By NYC Police Changed Yandy…
 1 day ago
02.26.19
Morris Chestnut Talks Trust, Love, and His Role…
 2 days ago
02.26.19
Spike Lee attends the Digital Edge Live 2015 in SA
Spike Lee Has Hissy Fit When Green Door…
 2 days ago
02.25.19
Lisa Bonet Shut Down Ashley Graham + More…
 2 days ago
02.26.19
Terrance Howard
Terrence Howard Breaks His Silence On Jussie Smollett…
 3 days ago
02.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close