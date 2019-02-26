Did You Ever See Childish Gambino Cover Tamia’s “So Into You?”

5 reads Leave a comment
Back in 2015, Donald Glover as Childish Gambino made an appearance on an Australian radio show and did his stripped down version of Tamia’s So Into You.
Glover was quoted as saying, “It’s kinda one of my favorite songs. It’s just a really cool, sexy song, and then I dated a couple girls who’ve said ‘I love this song.’ It’s a very pretty song.”
Serena Williams Went All Out For Meghan Markle's Baby Shower
13 photos Launch gallery
Serena Williams Went All Out For Meghan Markle's Baby Shower
1. Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 20, 2019Source:Getty 1 of 13
2. Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 20, 2019Source:Getty 2 of 13
3. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 20, 2019Source:Getty 3 of 13
4. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 19, 2019Source:Getty 4 of 13
5. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 19, 2019Source:Getty 5 of 13
6. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 20, 2019Source:Getty 6 of 13
7. Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 20, 2019Source:Getty 7 of 13
8. Celebrity Sightings In New York - February 20, 2019Source:Getty 8 of 13
9. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 20, 2019Source:Getty 9 of 13
10. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 20, 2019Source:Getty 10 of 13
11. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 20, 2019Source:Getty 11 of 13
12. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 19, 2019Source:Getty 12 of 13
13. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 20, 2019Source:Getty 13 of 13
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours