Did You Ever See Childish Gambino Cover Tamia’s “So Into You?”

Back in 2015, Donald Glover as Childish Gambino made an appearance on an Australian radio show and did his stripped down version of Tamia’s So Into You.

Glover was quoted as saying, “It’s kinda one of my favorite songs. It’s just a really cool, sexy song, and then I dated a couple girls who’ve said ‘I love this song.’ It’s a very pretty song.”

 

 

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Gala Performance Of 'The Wider Earth'

Serena Williams Went All Out For Meghan Markle's Baby Shower

13 photos Launch gallery

Serena Williams Went All Out For Meghan Markle's Baby Shower

Continue reading Serena Williams Went All Out For Meghan Markle’s Baby Shower

Serena Williams Went All Out For Meghan Markle's Baby Shower

[caption id="attachment_3023626" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Samir Hussein / Getty[/caption] Serena Williams reportedly spent a whopping $200,000 on her friend Meghan Markle's baby shower. The invite-only, star-studded soiree took place at the Upper East Side hotel The Mark’s penthouse suite. Celebrities like Gayle King, Amal Clooney and Jessica Mulroney (daughter-in-law of the former Prime Minster of Toronto) were in attendance. If that isn't fancy enough, Markle flew back to her castle in Amal's private jet. According to Gayle, the duchess of Cambridge didn't go the traditional route and open gifts at the shower. “She wants to do that when [Prince] Harry and her are back together, so I really don’t know what everybody got her,” King revealed on “CBS This Morning.” “I think I got her something very nice.” According to Gayle, despite it's expensive cost, the shower was extremely intimate. “A good time was had by all, that’s what I’ll say … it was a very, very small private affair and just a very special time for her.” Meghan's lavish shower featured extravagant floral arrangements by Lewis Miller. Food was prepared by chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, who has a restaurant, The Mark, in the Upper East Side hotel. Meghan and Serena became friends in 2010.

 

