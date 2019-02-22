CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Virginia School Under Fire After “Runaway Slave Game” In P.E. Class

0 reads
Leave a comment
Homework

Source: Casarsa / Getty

Why do we hear stories like this every year??

A Virginia elementary school is apologizing after students were instructed to play a runaway slave game during a P.E. class. The 3rd, 4th and 5th grade students were told to pretend that they were runaway slaves on the underground railroad.

According to reports, the local chapter received multiple complaint calls from parents. The principal has issued an apology letter.

 

 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TREVOR PROJECT-LIVE-GALA

The Internet Reacts To Jussie Smollett's Arrest

13 photos Launch gallery

The Internet Reacts To Jussie Smollett's Arrest

Continue reading The Internet Reacts To Jussie Smollett’s Arrest

The Internet Reacts To Jussie Smollett's Arrest

[caption id="attachment_3023542" align="aligncenter" width="819"] Source: Handout / Getty[/caption] It's been a long time coming, but the mystery surrounding Jussie Smollett's alleged "orchestrated attack" seems to becoming clearer. Smollett was arrested, Thursday morning, and charged with falsely filing a police report. While the Empire actor remains steadfast that he is innocent, evidence seems to point in the direction that he faked the "attack" because he was dissatisfied with his salary on the popular FOX show, the Chicago police report. https://twitter.com/TwitterMoments/status/1098605229233319936 It didn't take long for celebrities and on-lookers to take to social media to express their response to the compelling case that kept us locked in for details over the last few weeks. MUST READ: Update: Jussie Smollett Indicted And Charged For Filing A False Police Report Reactions to Jussie's arrest have been mixed. Some empathize with the beloved actor while others think he crime is unforgivable. Jussie's bail has been set at $100,000.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

P.E. , school , Slave , The Underground Railroad , Virginia

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Actor Idris Elba, in town promote his latest film, in Washington, DC.
Live from New York……Finally Idris Elba To Host…
 43 mins ago
02.22.19
Cuteness Overload! Cardi B Shares Video of Kulture…
 13 hours ago
02.22.19
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 14 hours ago
02.22.19
WATCH: Jussie Smollett Released on Bond Encounters Aggressive…
 17 hours ago
02.22.19
Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly Staged Attack Causes Mixed Emotions…
 19 hours ago
02.22.19
How You Doing? Wendy Williams Announces Return To…
 22 hours ago
02.22.19
A Biracial Family Was Having A Photoshoot In…
 22 hours ago
02.21.19
Honoring Our History Through Music
 23 hours ago
02.21.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 1 day ago
02.21.19
Jussie Smollett
Welp. Jessie Smollett Has Been Arrested. Here’s His…
 1 day ago
02.21.19
26 items
Black Twitter Goes Apesh*t Over Beyonce And Jay-Z’s…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
Awards Talk: Oscar Predictions, Snubs & Anticipated Viral…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
‘The Bobby DeBarge Story’ Featuring Big Boi, Adrian…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
7 items
TV One Announces Production On ‘The Bobby DeBarge…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close