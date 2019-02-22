Virginia School Under Fire After “Runaway Slave Game” In P.E. Class

Why do we hear stories like this every year??

A Virginia elementary school is apologizing after students were instructed to play a runaway slave game during a P.E. class. The 3rd, 4th and 5th grade students were told to pretend that they were runaway slaves on the underground railroad.

According to reports, the local chapter received multiple complaint calls from parents. The principal has issued an apology letter.

