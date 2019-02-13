CLOSE
Know Anyone In Durham Who Needs Help Paying Their Heating Bills?

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) is a Federally-funded program that provides for a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills.

Households including a person aged 60 or older or an individual receiving disability benefits and services through the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services are eligible to sign up for assistance from Dec. 1 – 31. All other households may apply from Jan. 1 – March 31 or until funds are exhausted.

Households that meet the following criteria may be eligible:

  • Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria.
  • Meet an income test.
  • Have reserves at or below $2,250.
  • Be responsible for its heating costs.

 

[caption id="attachment_3022189" align="alignleft" width="903"] Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty[/caption] I am a huge fan of Terry Crews. I love how he spoke up about being a survivor of sexual assault and continues to call out sexism in Hollywood and beyond. I love how he showed Black women love for showing up for him after he accused Adam Venit of groping him at an event back in 2017. And I truly love how hard he pushes back on folks like DL Hughley, 50 Cent and other men filled with toxic masculinity who try to use what he's been through as the butt of their tired jokes. But some recent tweets about white actor Liam Neeson have me feeling a way. Remember: Neeson admitted that he would have committed a hate crime against a random Black man because a female friend of his was allegedly raped by a Black man. That, and he somehow stopped himself from doing that by power walking. Now, initially, Crews seemed to be on the right side of history and the outrage about Neeson's statements. https://twitter.com/terrycrews/status/1092497959185305601 https://twitter.com/terrycrews/status/1092834895209029632 But soon after, it took a strange and disappointing turn with Terry tweeting that where Liam was at that time in his life seemed like a "fork in the road" that people face in the battle between good and evil. https://twitter.com/terrycrews/status/1092805890804203521 Sigh... This confusing tweet prompted rapper Wale to shut this all the way down: https://twitter.com/Wale/status/1092828189594808320 Now, I don't think that Terry was defending Neeson per se, but this this need to normalize and empathize with racists as a form of understanding human behavior, doesn't sit well with me, Wale and countless others on Twitter who expect better from the "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" actor. Here are some of these concerns.

 

