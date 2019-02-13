Know Anyone In Durham Who Needs Help Paying Their Heating Bills?

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) is a Federally-funded program that provides for a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills.

Households including a person aged 60 or older or an individual receiving disability benefits and services through the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services are eligible to sign up for assistance from Dec. 1 – 31. All other households may apply from Jan. 1 – March 31 or until funds are exhausted.

Households that meet the following criteria may be eligible:

Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria.

Meet an income test.

Have reserves at or below $2,250.

Be responsible for its heating costs.

Don't forget about available funding to assist you with your energy bills! We are taking applications Monday-Friday at 414 E. Main Street 8:30 am until 4:30 pm. Please note the location and time. Call us with ?s @ 919-560-8000 pic.twitter.com/NmgkHC73b2 — Durham County DSS (@DCoDSS) February 13, 2019

