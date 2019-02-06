Teddy Pendergrass Doc to Premiere on Showtime During Black History Month

Showtime recently released the trailer for “Teddy Pendergrass: If You Don’t Know Me”. The documentary chronicles Pendergrass’ entire career, from childhood to his rise to fame and fortune as lead sing of Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, and onto his solo artist.

It features archived footage of Pendergrass, as well as interviews with the singer’s friends, family and music industry colleagues like producers Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff.

Teddy Pendergrass: If You Don’t know also looks at his remarkable comeback after a 1982 car crash that nearly took his life. The accident may have paralyzed Pendergrass, but it didn’t destroys his spirit. The R&B crooner went on to deliver an emotional performance at Live Aid in 1985 and release five more albums. We lost the legendary singer in 2010.

“Teddy Pendergrass: If You Don’t Know Me” premieres on Showtime on Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Check out trailer below.

