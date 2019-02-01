CLOSE
What’s Happening This Weekend In The Triangle

Here’s what happening this weekend in the Triangle!

Screening of ‘February One ‘, Friday 9:50 and 11:20 a.m.

“February One”, is the story of the Greensboro Four” who began a sit-in at a North Carolina lunch counter. It’s considered by many as one of the most pivotal moments in the American Civil Rights Movement. The film recounts how the sit-in grew of out late-night talks in college dorms and how the decision changed history forever.

Carolina Theatre

309 W Morgan St in Durham

Groundhog Day Shadow Ceremony with Sir Walter Wally, Saturday 12 p.m.

Will there be six more weeks of winter or early spring? Will Sir Walter Wally see his shadow. The Shadow Ceremony gets underway on Bicentennial Plaza, in front of the Museum.

11 W. Jones Street in Raleigh

The Annual Black History Artists Perspectives Exhibition, Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The exhibition celebrates African-American history with work from 20 local artists. This year will celebrate Durham’s 150th anniversary. Admission is free.

St. Joseph’s Historic Foundation/Hayti Heritage Center

804 Old Fayetteville St in Durham

NC MLK Black History Month Parade, Saturday 12 – 2 p.m.

The parade will feature marching bands, step teams, dance groups, school and church groups and more.

W.G. Pearson Magnet Elementary School

3501 Fayetteville Street in Durham

 

 

 

Black History Month 2019 , triangle , weekend

