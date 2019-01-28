CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Pepsi Shares Cardi B’s Super Bowl Commercial With Lil Jon And Steve Carell

4 reads
Leave a comment

Believe it or not, it’s already Super Bowl week. While the rest of the country is busy planning out Super Bowl parties, prop bets and more, advertisers are getting ahead of the Big Game by sharing some of their Super Bowl ads online.

One of the more highly anticipated commercials was Cardi B‘s debut Pepsi commercial and it doesn’t disappoint. Co-starring Steve Carell and Lil Jon, Cardi’s on her Brooke Shields walking into a restaurant with a can of Pepsi and hitting her signature “Okkurrt” catchphrase.

Watch the full commercial below.

RELATED: Cardi B Lands Her First Las Vegas Residency

Pepsi Shares Cardi B’s Super Bowl Commercial With Lil Jon And Steve Carell was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Will Downing MCCH thumb
Will Downing Chats About His Upcoming Performance In…
 2 hours ago
01.28.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: NeNe Leakes Is Over Tokyo, Gregg…
 16 hours ago
01.28.19
FBI Investigating R. Kelly For Allegedly Arranging Cross-Country…
 23 hours ago
01.28.19
Mo’Nique Drags Whoopi Goldberg: She’s ‘Always Been The…
 1 day ago
01.28.19
Chris Brown Is Selling Merch Mocking Rape Accusations
 1 day ago
01.28.19
Baltimore Drummers A1 Chops Land Web Series With…
 3 days ago
01.28.19
Vitamin Of The Day: The Power Of Dissociation…
 3 days ago
01.28.19
C-Murder Denied Retrial In 2002 Murder Case
 3 days ago
01.28.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 4 days ago
01.25.19
25 items
Blue Ivy’s Long & Luxurious Mane Snatches The…
 4 days ago
01.28.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Relax And Stay Focused
 4 days ago
01.25.19
18 items
Tamar Braxton’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Meltdown Becomes The…
 4 days ago
01.28.19
Get A Glimpse Of Kelly Rowland As Gladys…
 4 days ago
01.24.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 4 days ago
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close