Postage Stamps Increases To 55 Cents

Starting January 27th the USPS will increase its prices to mail a letter from 50 cents to 55 cents.

The price hike will impact not only stamps but also flat-rate boxes and envelopes sold by the agency and other shipping and mailing services.

Postage for a one-ounce letter will increase from 50 cents to 55 cents, though the postage for additional ounces will decrease from 21 cents to 15 cents. The nickel increase is the largest percentage hike since 1991 when postage increased from 25 to 29 cents.

Rates for outbound international letters and domestic postcards will remain the same, at $1.15 and 35 cents, respectively.

