TJMS
HomeTJMS

Teens Arrested After Leading Police On Chase In Stolen Car

5 reads
Leave a comment

Charges have been filed against four teenagers in Illinois who allegedly led police on a chase in a stolen car.

Someone flagged down officers about 9:50 a.m. Thursday to report seeing a group of armed men in a car, ABC7 reports. Witness also reportedly told investigators the men may have been involved in an armed robbery.

When officers tried to pull over the vehicle, which was reported stolen, the suspects drove off and onto the highway, police said. The car was eventually stopped and four people were arrested.

Antjuan Davis, 19, was charged with felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing from police at more than 21 mph over the speed limit and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said. He was also reportedly charged with misdemeanor counts of driving while having never been issued a license and improper use of registration or title.

Davis also reportedly received “traffic citations for four counts of failure to stop at a stop sign, driving on sidewalks or parkways, disobeying a red light, avoidance of a traffic control device, failure to keep in lane and driving without insurance,” according to ABC7.

The other occupants of the vehicle, 19-year-old Jaquail Brown, a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, were each reportedly charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle.

The 14-year-old was also charged with a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of cannabis between 10 and 30 grams.

Davis was ordered held without bail.

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

20 photos Launch gallery

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

Continue reading Help, I’ve Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Teens Arrested After Leading Police On Chase In Stolen Car was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 3 days ago
01.25.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Relax And Stay Focused
 4 days ago
01.25.19
Get A Glimpse Of Kelly Rowland As Gladys…
 4 days ago
01.24.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 4 days ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 4 days ago
01.25.19
Kenya Moore Flaunts Her Post-Baby Body For Her…
 4 days ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 4 days ago
01.25.19
For The First Time Since 1866, There Won’t…
 4 days ago
01.25.19
Paging All Morris Chestnut Fans!
 4 days ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 4 days ago
01.24.19
Pale Politics: This Week’s Best Clapbacks To Ignant…
 5 days ago
01.24.19
Vitamin Of The Day: If You’re Waiting On…
 5 days ago
01.24.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 5 days ago
01.24.19
Despite Being A Sexual Assault Victim, Lil’ Mo…
 5 days ago
01.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close