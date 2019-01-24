Donnie’s Stories “Marlon & Michael”

Radio One Exclusive
| 01.24.19
Today Majic 102.3 & 92.7 give you the first episode of “Donnie’s Stories.” This new video series will feature Majic’s own legendary afternoon man Donnie Simpson giving you amazing stories from his five-decade broadcasting career. To kick things off Donnie Simpson tells a hilarious story of meeting Oscar-Winning Actor Marlon Brando backstage at a Michael Jackson concert. If you heard about Marlon Brando’s lifestyle outside of the camera you will know that he was a wild boy!

What was Donnie’s first time meeting like? Find out in Donnie’s Stories.

Pre-Order Donnie’s upcoming book “Through These Eyes” now!

Donnie’s Stories “Marlon & Michael” was originally published on mymajicdc.com

