Dining and Discussion with U.S. Reps. Keith Ellison and Andre Carson

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Congressman André Carson and the City of Indianapolis are joining forces to help those here in Indianapolis affected by the Government Shutdown.

Rep. Carson announced the event on his Twitter page, early Wednesday afternoon.

Based on his tweet below,, the event will take place on Friday, January 25th from 10am-2pm at the Julia Carson Government Center, where he and others  will provide community resources for furloughed federal employees and contractors.

Rep. André Carson To Host Event For ‘Hoosiers Affected By’ Government Shutdown was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

