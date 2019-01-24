Congressman André Carson and the City of Indianapolis are joining forces to help those here in Indianapolis affected by the Government Shutdown.

Rep. Carson announced the event on his Twitter page, early Wednesday afternoon.

Based on his tweet below,, the event will take place on Friday, January 25th from 10am-2pm at the Julia Carson Government Center, where he and others will provide community resources for furloughed federal employees and contractors.

Today I voted for the 10th time this year to #EndTheShutdown. But federal employees are still struggling to get by. I’m hosting an event this Friday in #Indy for Hoosiers affected by the #TrumpShutdown so they can access assistance they need. pic.twitter.com/qCTTj5VIcm — André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) January 24, 2019

Rep. André Carson To Host Event For ‘Hoosiers Affected By’ Government Shutdown was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

