Is Jeff Bezos $137 Billion Divorce The Most Expensive In History?

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie are calling it quits after 25 years of marriage and after Bezos was officially crowned as the richest man in the world last year, it may turn into the most expensive divorce – EVER.

Bezos wrote on Twitter Wednesday, “We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again.”

Now, Bezos lives in a state where all assets and debts are accrued during the marriage then they are considered equally owned by both spouses unless there was a prenuptial agreement. It’s unaware if Bezos and his wife had a pre-up but if they didn’t, she may be entitled to half of his $137 billion fortune!

Among the richest divorces in celebrity couple history, Michael Jordan split from his wife Juanita after 17 years of marriage and she was awarded $168 million. One of the largest Hollywood divorce payouts ever came from Mel Gibson after he and his wife split in 2011 after being married nearly 30 years. The two split half of his $850 million fortune at $425 million apiece.

But if there’s no prenup for MacKenzie and Jeff Bezos? MacKenzie could walk away with $68.5 billion!

