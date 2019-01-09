CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Ohio Teacher Arrested: Allegedly Masturbated in Classroom

Inclusive classroom

Police in Fairfield Ohio has arrested a substitute teacher for allegedly pleasuring himself in the classroom, in front of students!

Tracey Abraham, 41, was arrested Tuesday morning at Creekside Middle School after the school resource officer received several complaints from students and staff that he was masturbating in a classroom with students present, according to MyFox28Columbus.com

The school district released the following statement on the incident:

The substitute teacher was charged with one count of public indecency. Abraham was booked and arraigned and is now out on bond, but must stay away from anyone under the age of 18. He’s expected back in court Jan. 15.

