Woman Reveals Her Crush On An Airplane Bag & Now The Internet Is Rooting For Her Happy Ending

One discrete traveler brought out the sentimental feels in everyone when her confessions of romance went viral.

According to People, a 21-year-old woman was flying from Miami to Washington, D.C. when she got bored and decided to open up to whomever would take her seat after her flight.

She wrote a revealing letter on a motion sickness bag found in her back seat, and the content definitely resembles the opening to a romantic comedy.

The woman, identified only as Andrea, confessed that she was about to reveal her intimate feelings to her best friend.

“If you’re reading this, hello My name is Andrea and I am incredibly bored,” she began the letter. “Right now this flight is going from Miami to DC. I’m 21.”

She continued, “So I bought the ticket last night at 4am because I have a huge crush on my best friend. He’s flying from Boston to New Orleans and has a layover in D.C. I actually live in D.C. and was gonna go up soon anyway so I thought why not, I’ll surprise him at the airport during his layover. I’m gonna tell him I have a crush on him.”

Andrea went on to say that her “bold move” was motivated by the fact that she’ll be moving to Australia for five months for a semester abroad. She would leave for the country in four days, so it was the perfect time to confess her true feelings to her bff.

“I don’t really know what I’m gonna say but I’m just gonna wing it,” she writes. “Why not, I mean I’m leaving so who cares. I dunno man wish me luck whoever you are.”

WE’RE ON THE EDGE OF OUR SEATS ANDREA.

Eventually, Andrea’s letter made its way to Reddit thanks to an airplane cleaner who found it last year. Once he posted it to Reddit, thousands of people started wondering if Andrea made things happen with her Boston bestie.

Unfortunately, she never wrote a follow-up barf bag love letter (that we know of), and the Internet was left wondering about her romantic fate.

Reddit users even got desperate with one kurac-u-sladoled commenting, “Alright Reddit let’s do that thing and figure out who Andrea is and what happened to her.”

Someone even tried to get a #findAndrea2019 hashtag started to locate this cross-country lover, but as of Wednesday, it hasn’t gained much steam.

Some folks on Twitter are already hooked though.

There are people like Andrea out there taking spontaneous trips and confessing their love on barf bags for everyone to read and then there is me. I need closure on this. Please tell me it’s a happy ending #FindAndrea2019 — Nixie (@Menimienaiokan) January 3, 2019

No one has yet to come forward as Andrea, but hopefully her story has inspired people to shoot their shot when they get the chance.

Andrea ended her plane note writing, “Do me a favor and do something crazy today like I am. Good luck whoever you are.”

Thank you Andrea! We trying out here!

Woman Reveals Her Crush On An Airplane Bag & Now The Internet Is Rooting For Her Happy Ending was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

