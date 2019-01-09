“Working Mom Wednesdays” DocSwiner On Superwoman Complex

| 01.09.19
Today Melissa talked with Dr. C. Nicole Swiner (DocSwiner) about “the Superwoman Complex” and how to avoid it and become a healthier YOU.  Listen to more…

Presented by:   BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

Here’s more about DocSwiner

  • Voted 1 of 10 Best Doctors in NC in 2017, DocSwiner is a family physician, 2-time best-selling author, owner of Swiner Publishing Company, blogger, speaker, wife and mother in Durham. She is also affectionately known as the Superwoman Complex expert and has written 2 books on the topic. She loves taking care of the family as a whole—from the cradle to the grave. Her interests include Minority Health, Women’s Health and Pediatrics. She attended Duke University and went to medical school at the Medical University of South Carolina, in Charleston, SC. She’s lived in the Triangle since finishing residency at UNC-Chapel Hill and continues teaching as an Adjunct Associate Professor with the Family Medicine department. When she’s not treating patients at Durham Family Medicine, she’s speaking locally and nationally, blogging, teaching others to self-publish and spending time with her family. Her passion is making medicine “plain” to her patients, so that all people, from all walks of life, can understand how to take better care of themselves and their families. She often blogs, guest blogs and speaks locally and nationally on these and other topics. She is also available as an influencer and brand ambassador, as she’s previously represented Hyundai, prAna clothing, DurhamKnows HIV awareness and BJB Designs on social media. In addition to, DocSwiner curates a monthly subscription box called The Superwoman Survival Kit which promotes self-care and organization for Superwoman Complex Survivors.

 

C.Nicole Swiner, MD

Owner, Swiner Publishing Co.

Int’l Best-Selling Author/Publisher, How to Avoid the Superwoman Complex & The Follow-Up Visit

Thinking About Quitting Medicine

Partner, Durham Family Medicine

Adjunct Assoc. Prof., UNC-Chapel Hill

2400 Broad St. Ste. 1

Durham, NC  27704

www.linktr.ee/docswine

 

 

Website:   www.docswiner.com

Email:  cnswiner@gmail.com

Social media handles: @docswiner or #docswiner

4th Annual Conference

