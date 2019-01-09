Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph has had a career that spans decades. Ralph, who played Deena Jones in the original “Dreamgirls” musical, says she was shunned from the opportunity to work with Beyoncé Knowles-Carter during the filming of the remake.
While promoting her new CBS show ‘Fam’, she told “AM to DM”,“I didn’t get a chance to because they kept us apart. They said — what was said to me — and, you know, I’ve been around long enough to actually remember what was said to me, they said that it would be a distraction to have the two of us together.”
She continued, “…What does that mean? So it just never happened, we never came together.”
Sheryl hasn’t commented further on the “Dreamgirls” drama, but she did retweet video footage from her “AM to DM” appearance.
Beyoncé managed to do Deena Jones justice without a pep-talk from Sheryl Lee Ralph. In fact, her performance earned her a Golden Globe nomination.
Black Actresses You Need To Know
Black Actresses You Need To Know
1. Ryan Destiny1 of 15
2. Amber Stevens West2 of 15
3. Aja Naomi King3 of 15
4. Alexandra Shipp4 of 15
5. Tessa Thompson5 of 15
6. Teyonah Paris6 of 15
7. Logan Browning7 of 15
8. Tika Sumpter8 of 15
9. Brely Evans9 of 15
10. Raven Goodwin10 of 15
11. Bresha Webb11 of 15
12. Gugu Mbatha-Raw12 of 15
13. Lauren London13 of 15
14. Jurnee Smollett14 of 15
15. Paige Hurd15 of 15
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She Was Kept Away From Beyoncé During ‘Dreamgirls’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com