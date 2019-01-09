CLOSE
Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She Was Kept Away From Beyoncé During ‘Dreamgirls’

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph has had a career that spans decades. Ralph, who played Deena Jones in the original “Dreamgirls” musical, says she was shunned from the opportunity to work with Beyoncé Knowles-Carter during the filming of the remake.

While promoting her new CBS show ‘Fam’, she told “AM to DM”,“I didn’t get a chance to because they kept us apart. They said — what was said to me — and, you know, I’ve been around long enough to actually remember what was said to me, they said that it would be a distraction to have the two of us together.”

She continued, “…What does that mean? So it just never happened, we never came together.”

Sheryl hasn’t commented further on the “Dreamgirls” drama, but she did retweet video footage from her “AM to DM” appearance.

Beyoncé managed to do Deena Jones justice without a pep-talk from Sheryl Lee Ralph. In fact, her performance earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

