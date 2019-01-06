Toni Braxton Having Financial Issues With IRS

The start of 2019 is not a good look for Toni Braxton. Her financial world is crumbling again, and she just can’t seem catch a break when it comes to the IRS.

After calling it quits with her former fiance, Birdman, Braxton is reportedly close to nearly half a million dollars in back taxes. The “Breathe Again” singer is accused of refusing to pay $125k in back state taxes, just two years after a judge discharged her massive $10 million debt in her second bankruptcy case.

The IRS filed the first lien against the singer on December 4. The lien says that Toni Braxton owes a total of $340,252.99 in back taxes for 2017. Several days later, the State of California Franchise Tax Board hit her with a tax lien of their own over $116,154.64 for a grand total of $456,407.63. Braxton claims she had to file a second time due to health problems, due to a series of canceled concerts in Las Vegas.

The State of California will reportedly begin seizing Toni Braxton’s assets and property if she doesn’t settle the debt.

