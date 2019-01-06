CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Toni Braxton Having Financial Issues With IRS

6 reads
Leave a comment
Fox And FX's 2016 Golden Globe Awards Party - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

The start of 2019 is not a good look for Toni Braxton. Her financial world is crumbling again, and she just can’t seem catch a break when it comes to the IRS.

After calling it quits with her former fiance, Birdman, Braxton is reportedly close to nearly half a million dollars in back taxes. The “Breathe Again” singer is accused of refusing to pay $125k in back state taxes, just two years after a judge discharged her massive $10 million debt in her second bankruptcy case.

The IRS filed the first lien against the singer on December 4. The lien says that Toni Braxton owes a total of $340,252.99 in back taxes for 2017. Several days later, the State of California Franchise Tax Board hit her with a tax lien of their own over $116,154.64 for a grand total of $456,407.63. Braxton claims she had to file a second time due to health problems, due to a series of canceled concerts in Las Vegas.

The State of California will reportedly begin seizing Toni Braxton’s assets and property if she doesn’t settle the debt.

Must Read:

This Black Financial Blogger Helped Create A Bill To Teach Middle Schoolers Money Management

debt , finances , IRS , toni braxton

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Fox And FX's 2016 Golden Globe Awards Party - Arrivals
Toni Braxton Having Financial Issues With IRS
 43 mins ago
01.06.19
A Congresswoman F-Bombs Trump & Ellen Glosses Over…
 2 days ago
01.05.19
Chris Stokes Denies Molesting Members Of B2K In…
 2 days ago
01.05.19
Just For Laughs Comedy Festival 2016
Ellen DeGeneres Support For Kevin Hart To Host…
 2 days ago
01.04.19
2018 H.E.R.
We Know H.E.R. Is Talented, But Did You…
 2 days ago
01.04.19
Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show
Did The R. Kelly Documentary Change Your Opinion…
 2 days ago
01.04.19
Actor Jay Ellis Adds His Thoughts To The…
 2 days ago
01.04.19
Jay Ellis And Deborah Ann Woll Reveal Their…
 2 days ago
01.05.19
This Black Financial Blogger Helped Create A Bill…
 2 days ago
01.04.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Don’t Stop When You’re…
 3 days ago
01.04.19
Twitter Has Pettiest Reactions When This Afrobeat Star…
 3 days ago
01.04.19
Today On Twitter: Some Of Thurday’s Funniest Tweets…
 3 days ago
01.04.19
True Story: This Woman Met Her Boyfriend 12…
 3 days ago
01.04.19
UPDATE: Chris Brown Releases New Song “Undecided”
 3 days ago
01.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close