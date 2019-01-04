SurvivingRKelly : Twitter Reacts To Part One And Two Of Lifetime’s Six Part Docuseries

Those that have always heard about the allegations of R.Kelly and his fondness of young women, but lifetime found his brothers, former dancers and ex-wife to tell their story of Surviving R.Kelly.

Hashtag #SurvivngRKelly took to Twitter and it was an overflow with opinions on what was revealed in this series. After everyone realized John Legend appeared in the docuseries ; he tweets, ” We should all thank my friend @ dreamhampton for her very necessary work to create # SurvivingRKelly. These survivors deserved to be lifted up and heard. I hope it gets them closer to some kind of justice.”

We should all thank my friend @dreamhampton for her very necessary work to create #SurvivingRKelly. These survivors deserved to be lifted up and heard. I hope it gets them closer to some kind of justice. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 4, 2019

Others brought up Bill Cosby, imitating how he’s probably reacting behind bars, saying ” Bill Cosby in jail like “how they make a movie and this nigga still free!!!”

Bill Cosby in jail like “how they make a movie and this nigga still free!!!” #SurvivingRkelly pic.twitter.com/PoqM2m5Mdl — mack luvin (@swiggonmillion) January 4, 2019

We know R.Kelly named himself the “Pied Piper Of R & B”. Based from the German legend , “a piper who rid the town of Hamelin of rats by luring them away with his music and then, when he was not paid for his services, lured away its children.”

Even the Boondocks creator , Aaron McGruder put a twist on the Pied Pipers allegations , when the character Huey tried to preach to the court that Robert needed serious help. These allegations have grown over the years and no one has done anything but turned a blind eye to the fact that his talents overshadow his cries for help.

We all have our opinions, but when the scene of R.Kelly and Tavis Smiley interview revealed that, the singer admits to being molested at seven years old to the age of thirteen. Right then and there, he should have been seeking professional help.

As another fan tweets, “The reasons so many kids don’t speak up and attempt to get out of sexual abuse situations is because they’re taught to be so darn docile and respectable to any and every adult. Leave that teaching in 2018.”

The reasons so many kids don’t speak up & attempt to get out of sexual abuse situations is because they’re taught to be so darn docile & respectable to any and every adult. Leave that teaching in 2018. #SurvivingRKelly — KAVERY (@THEKAVERY) January 4, 2019

Many shared their feelings of disgust with the break down of some of Robert’s famous lyrics, like his infamous song Bump N Grind; tweeting ” Now that I’m actually thinking about the lyrics to Bump n Grind, “My mind is telling me no but my body is telling me yes.” It sounds like we’ve been singing along to a song about child molestation the whole time. Messed up my head up.”

Now that I’m actually thinking about the lyrics to Bump n Grind, “My mind is telling me no but my body is telling me yes.” It sounds like we’ve been singing along to a song about child molestation the whole time. Messed up my head up. #SurvivingRKelly pic.twitter.com/qD1CzcQsMd — April Barrera (@spursnation77) January 4, 2019

One women appeared, saying she met R.Kelly as a teen and became pregnant by the singer. She says that she had a miscarriage. Then she explains Kelly wrote ,”You Are Not Alone” that he sang with the late Micheal Jackson. In disbelief many tweeted the reaction to this news.

"R. Kelly wrote You Are Not Alone about his underage rape victim having a miscarriage" Michael Jackson in the afterlife: #SurvivingRKelly pic.twitter.com/BQ4Vs16zkw — 🇹🇹 (@infamous_jal) January 4, 2019

Me after finding out “You are not alone” is about an underage rape minor having a miscarriage . #SurvivingRKelly pic.twitter.com/JArQZVLg1F — 🧸 (@saditynneka) January 4, 2019

I can not believe the backstory on “you are not alone” , that’s just sickening #SurvivingRKelly pic.twitter.com/50b6bZFc1i — Lisaaa 🌸✨ (@elisssaaa16) January 4, 2019

Bruce Kelly, Robert’s brother that appeared in the series from prison, he explains the preferences of men and women, saying that the attraction to a minor was a preference. Twitter didn’t let that statement go untouched either, “So, Bruce Kelly thinks being attracted to minors is a “preference” and not statutory rape. Hence, why he is being interviewed from prison.”

So, Bruce Kelly thinks being attracted to minors is a "preference" and not statutory rape. Hence, why he is being interviewed from prison.#SurvivingRKelly pic.twitter.com/m5mB2pPulX — BAM (@BlkArtMatters) January 4, 2019

Seems like after this, the reactions may change when R.Kelly’s songs play in the club, like the song “Ignition”.

When “Ignition” comes on in the club #SurvivingRKelly pic.twitter.com/uyK8EDU76A — Rebecca JeanBaptiste (@_RebeccaJB_) January 4, 2019

