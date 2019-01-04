CLOSE
We Know H.E.R. Is Talented, But Did You Know She Was THIS Talented At 10 Years Old??

2018 H.E.R.

Source: Grammy.com / Grammy.com

We have all quickly fallen in love with the artistry of the musician H.E.R. She garnered a number one record in 2018 with the hit song Focus. 

But before she was scoring hit records, Gabriella Wilson was a cute kid whose talent landed her on The Today Show. 

 

This talent definitely didn’t pop up overnight. It’s been simmering and growing for YEARS.

 

 

Gabriella Wilson , H.E.R. , today show

