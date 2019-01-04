We Know H.E.R. Is Talented, But Did You Know She Was THIS Talented At 10 Years Old??

We have all quickly fallen in love with the artistry of the musician H.E.R. She garnered a number one record in 2018 with the hit song Focus.

But before she was scoring hit records, Gabriella Wilson was a cute kid whose talent landed her on The Today Show.

10-year-old Gabi Wilson, now known as @HERMusicx performing "If I Ain't Got You" back in 2007. pic.twitter.com/O5h1H2yATu — Black Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) January 1, 2019

This talent definitely didn’t pop up overnight. It’s been simmering and growing for YEARS.

