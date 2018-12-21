Mother Apologizes After Filming Herself Mocking A Toddler’s Weight At Daycare

0 reads Leave a comment
A Philadelphia mother is apologizing for joking about a toddler’s weight on camera.
The unidentified mother posted a video of herself commenting on a toddler’s weight at Amazing Kidz Academy in North Philadelphia. The mother is now apologizing and says she’s remorseful for the event. The woman said she meant to send the video as a private message to another parent at the daycare, but accidentally published it for others to see.
