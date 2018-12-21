CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Mother Apologizes After Filming Herself Mocking A Toddler’s Weight At Daycare

0 reads
Leave a comment
Toddlers tantrum

Source: Weekend Images Inc. / Getty

A Philadelphia mother is apologizing for joking about a toddler’s weight on camera.

The unidentified mother posted a video of herself commenting on a toddler’s weight at Amazing Kidz Academy in North Philadelphia. The mother is now apologizing and says she’s remorseful for the event. The woman said she meant to send the video as a private message to another parent at the daycare, but accidentally published it for others to see.

 

 

BET Presents: 2018 Soul Train Awards - Show

Jacquees' Remake Of 'Candy Rain' Resurfaces, Black Twitter Conjures Heavy D's Ghost

35 photos Launch gallery

Jacquees' Remake Of 'Candy Rain' Resurfaces, Black Twitter Conjures Heavy D's Ghost

Continue reading Jacquees’ Remake Of ‘Candy Rain’ Resurfaces, Black Twitter Conjures Heavy D’s Ghost

Jacquees' Remake Of 'Candy Rain' Resurfaces, Black Twitter Conjures Heavy D's Ghost

[caption id="attachment_3019740" align="alignleft" width="894"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Jacquees is having a really bad week. After being dragged to hell and back on social media for delusionally declaring himself the King of R&B and almost getting body checked for trying to roll up on Keith Sweat, now a six-year-old video of the singer remixing Soul For Real's "Candy Rain" has resurfaced online, thanks to @GeorgeFoster72 tweeting it out on Thursday. https://twitter.com/GeorgeFoster72/status/1075881420273446913 Not surprisingly, the public reaction to this tomfoolery has been less than welcoming. From folks threatening to conjure Heavy D's ghost to calling the 24-year-old "disrespectful" to clowning the New Edition choreography, here are some of the best tweets about this remake we've seen so far.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

 

Amazing Kidz Academy , mother , north philadelphia , Toddler

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ho, Ho, Ho! This Christmas, Phaedra Parks Wants…
 10 hours ago
12.21.18
The Grinch IRL: Watch This UPS Driver Steal…
 23 hours ago
12.21.18
David Mann Clarifies Couple’s R&B ‘Clean Love’ Album:…
 24 hours ago
12.21.18
Men In Black International
Check Out The Trailer For ‘Men In Black…
 1 day ago
12.20.18
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Shocks People Riding An Elevator…Watch The…
 1 day ago
12.20.18
Top R&B Songs of 2018
 2 days ago
12.20.18
Comic-Con International 2017 - Netflix Films: 'Bright' And 'Death Note' Panel
We Got A First Look At Will Smith…
 2 days ago
12.19.18
Newly Crowned Miss DC USA Cordelia Cranshaw
 3 days ago
12.19.18
Which Bumblebee Cast Member Wants Jay Z To…
 3 days ago
12.18.18
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Safaree Gets Dragged Into Drama With…
 4 days ago
12.18.18
Vitamin Of The Day: Humility is Everything
 4 days ago
12.18.18
Leah’s Lemonade: Cardi B’s Publicist Under Fire for…
 4 days ago
12.18.18
Quiz: Who’s Your REAL King Of R&B???
 4 days ago
12.18.18
Aquaman Goes Deep & Amber Heard Makes A…
 4 days ago
12.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close