Mother Apologizes After Filming Herself Mocking A Toddler’s Weight At Daycare

A Philadelphia mother is apologizing for joking about a toddler’s weight on camera.

The unidentified mother posted a video of herself commenting on a toddler’s weight at Amazing Kidz Academy in North Philadelphia. The mother is now apologizing and says she’s remorseful for the event. The woman said she meant to send the video as a private message to another parent at the daycare, but accidentally published it for others to see.

