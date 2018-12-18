CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Statue Of Liberty Protester Found Guilty On All Charges

1 reads
Leave a comment

(AP Photo)

Therese “Patricia” Okoumou, the New Yorker who protested U.S. immigration policy on July 4 by climbing the Statue of Liberty, faces up to 18 months in federal prison after being found guilty on all three misdemeanor charges brought against her.

Okoumou was found guilty of trespassing, interference with government agency functions, and disorderly conduct on Monday, reports the New York Daily News. She pleaded not guilty, defending her protest in front of Federal Magistrate Judge Gabriel Gorenstein.

“Unfortunately, as long as our children are being placed in cages my moral values call for me to do something about it,” Okoumou testified before the court.

Okoumou, a Congo-born naturalized U.S. citizen who lives on Staten Island, has been vocal about her opposition to Donald Trump’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy since her high-profile protest, and arrest, at the feet of Lady Liberty.

The prosecution argued that Okoumou’s intentions were inconsequential to the case, no matter how noble they were.

“She knew that what she was doing was wrong and illegal,” argued Assistant United States Attorney Brett Kalikow in his opening statement, stating further that Okoumou’s actions put people, including first-responders, at risk.

But Okoumou reportedly said she has no regrets about her protest.

“While migrant children who simply came to this country, like our ancestors did, to seek happiness, freedom and liberation. Instead of welcoming them like Lady Liberty symbolizes, instead of treating them with kindness, what we showed them is cages. So if I go in a cage with them, I am on the right side of history,” Okoumou said outside the courthouse, according to the Guardian.

Okoumou is scheduled to be sentenced on March 5.

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

24 photos Launch gallery

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Continue reading Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Black Lives Matter activists called for a boycott of the Starbucks coffee chain just days after an employee called the police to arrest two Black men inside a Philadelphia location were not buying anything and wouldn’t leave. Despite a number of factors that should have convinced police to show discretion and restraint — the men were not armed; they were not violent; they did not resist arrest; the White man who they were meeting yelled at the police that the men did nothing wrong; a bystander filmed the entire episode on video — then men were still taken into custody Thursday. The video has since gone viral. https://twitter.com/missydepino/status/984539713016094721 The first of what is expected to be many protests took place April 14 at the Starbucks location in question.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Statue Of Liberty Protester Found Guilty On All Charges was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Which Bumblebee Cast Member Wants Jay Z To…
 9 hours ago
12.18.18
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Safaree Gets Dragged Into Drama With…
 21 hours ago
12.18.18
Vitamin Of The Day: Humility is Everything
 1 day ago
12.18.18
Leah’s Lemonade: Cardi B’s Publicist Under Fire for…
 1 day ago
12.18.18
Quiz: Who’s Your REAL King Of R&B???
 1 day ago
12.18.18
Aquaman Goes Deep & Amber Heard Makes A…
 1 day ago
12.18.18
These Christmas Wish Lists From Grown-Ups Prove Adulting…
 1 day ago
12.18.18
Exclusive: Sandra Bullock Says Trevante Rhodes’ Kind Heart…
 2 days ago
12.17.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Eva Snubs The Group For Her…
 2 days ago
12.17.18
Vitamin Of The Day: Time Management Is Key
 2 days ago
12.17.18
Vitamin Of The Day: Everything is Not For…
 2 days ago
12.17.18
Leah’s Lemonade: Oscars Struggling To Find A New…
 2 days ago
12.17.18
Listen To Black Women| Do You Put The…
 4 days ago
12.14.18
Netflix Subscribers Furious As Streaming Service Tests New…
 4 days ago
12.16.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close