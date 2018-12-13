Urban One Honors: Marilyn Mosby Presents Dr. Nadia Lopez The Education Maven Award

Baltimore State Attorney Marilyn Mosby presented Dr. Nadia Lopez with the Education Maven Award.

Dr. Nadia Lopez is the founding Principal of Mott Hall Bridges Academy in New York City. Her work in disrupting the school-to-prison pipeline by giving opportunities to underserved students in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn has been inspiring. Because of her incredible work, Baltimore State Attorney Marilyn Mosby presented Dr. Nadia Lopez with the Education Maven Award at Urban One Honors.

Mosby speaks on why this honor was so important for Mosby.

