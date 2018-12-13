Urban One Honors: Marilyn Mosby Presents Dr. Nadia Lopez The Education Maven Award

Radio One Exclusive
| 12.13.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Baltimore State Attorney Marilyn Mosby presented Dr. Nadia Lopez with the Education Maven Award.

Dr. Nadia Lopez is the founding Principal of Mott Hall Bridges Academy in New York City. Her work in disrupting the school-to-prison pipeline by giving opportunities to underserved students in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn has been inspiring. Because of her incredible work, Baltimore State Attorney Marilyn Mosby presented Dr. Nadia Lopez with the Education Maven Award at Urban One Honors.

Mosby speaks on why this honor was so important for Mosby.

 

More from Urban One Honors

Urban One Honors: Benny Pough Is The Record Executive Of The Year!

Urban One Honors: April Ryan Aims To “Aspire To Inspire”

Urban One Honors: Marilyn Mosby Presents Dr. Nadia Lopez The Education Maven Award was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
On The 5th Anniversary Of Her Surprise Album,…
 6 hours ago
12.13.18
Boyz II Men Celebrate The Kickoff Of Their New Las Vegas Residency Show At The Mirage
Boyz II Men Singer Wanya Morris Forms New…
 9 hours ago
12.13.18
Janet Jackson Inducted To Rock And Roll Hall…
 9 hours ago
12.13.18
We Stan: Regina King Performances You Should Watch…
 1 day ago
12.13.18
{BREAKING} Trump Former Attorney Michael Cohen Sentenced to…
 1 day ago
12.13.18
8 Seriously Beautiful Photos Of Emerging Model, Lori…
 1 day ago
12.13.18
“Power” Spin-Off Might Be A Reality
 1 day ago
12.13.18
Dear Queen, Taking Mental Health Breaks Are Necessary
 1 day ago
12.12.18
Legacy: How Usher’s Music Brings Out The Inner…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
Praise! Chance The Rapper Going On Sabbatical To…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Now That Kevin Hart Is Out……..Who Should Host…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
Meet Your Friendly Brooklyn Spider-Man | Extra Butter
 1 day ago
12.12.18
Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Has An Alternative For Elf…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
A Broken Promise & Game 7 Of The…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close