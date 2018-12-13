Urban One Honors: Benny Pough Is The Record Executive Of The Year!

Radio One Exclusive
| 12.13.18
President of Roc Nation Records, Benny Pough was honored with the Record Executive Of The Year award at Urban One Honors. We don’t necessarily see Record Executives honored but it doesn’t mean that he doesn’t happen and this honor was very special to Pough. Benny talks about the honor and what can we expect from Roc Nation in 2019.

Urban One Honors: Benny Pough Is The Record Executive Of The Year!

