Voices At Urban One Honors: Avery Sunshine Pays Homage To The Queen Aretha Franklin

Radio One Exclusive
| 12.12.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

In August we lost one of the greatest voices of our time, the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin. Franklin’s legacy in music will carry one for years to come so it was fitting to honor the Queen at the inaugural Urban One Honors.

Behind The Scenes At Urban One Honors

More Backstage Moments From Urban One Honors

48 photos Launch gallery

More Backstage Moments From Urban One Honors

Continue reading More Backstage Moments From Urban One Honors

More Backstage Moments From Urban One Honors

Singer Avery Sunshine was given the duty of performing a tribute to Franklin and boy did she deliver.

Watch More!

Voices At Urban One Honors: Marvin Sapp Talks Gospel Mecca & Commissioned Reunion!

Voices At Urban One Honors: Brandy Honored & Ray J Breaks Down Nursery Rhymes

2018 Urban One Honors - Show

On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors

73 photos Launch gallery

On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors

Continue reading On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors

On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors

Voices At Urban One Honors: Avery Sunshine Pays Homage To The Queen Aretha Franklin was originally published on mymajicdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dear Queen, Taking Mental Health Breaks Are Necessary
 5 hours ago
12.12.18
Legacy: How Usher’s Music Brings Out The Inner…
 6 hours ago
12.12.18
Praise! Chance The Rapper Going On Sabbatical To…
 6 hours ago
12.12.18
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Now That Kevin Hart Is Out……..Who Should Host…
 6 hours ago
12.12.18
Meet Your Friendly Brooklyn Spider-Man | Extra Butter
 6 hours ago
12.12.18
Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Has An Alternative For Elf…
 7 hours ago
12.12.18
A Broken Promise & Game 7 Of The…
 8 hours ago
12.12.18
Op-Ed: Kevin Hart Stepped Down As Host Of…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
SiAngie Talk Performing Their Hit “Splash” with DreamDoll…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
Can A Black Actor Play An Ape? Andy…
 1 day ago
12.11.18
Rest In Peace: ‘Power’ Cast Reacts As Beloved…
 1 day ago
12.11.18
Runner-ups: 6 People Who Can Host The Oscars…
 1 day ago
12.11.18
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Remy Ma Moderates Yandy And Juju’s…
 2 days ago
12.11.18
BASE LEVEL: Nedessy’s Music Channels The Funk &…
 2 days ago
12.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close