CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Golden Globe Nominees Announced

1 reads
Leave a comment
Unveiling Of The New 2009 Golden Globe Statuettes

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Award season is finally upon upon us!

Nominations for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced this morning! Films that featured a Black cast, Green Book led in nominations with five, followed by BlacKkKlansman, Black Panther, and If Beale Street Could Talk.

Check out this year’s list of Golden Globe nominees.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Regina King “Seven Seconds”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Thandie Newton “Westworld”

Best Television Series, Drama

Pose

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

All the Stars “Black Panther”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover “Atlanta”

Best Director

Spike Lee “BlacKkKlansman”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali “Green Book”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

John David Washington “BlacKkKlansman”

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“If Beale Streat Could Talk”

For complete list of nominees Click Here

golden globe , nominees

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Unveiling Of The New 2009 Golden Globe Statuettes
Golden Globe Nominees Announced
 3 hours ago
12.06.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Kingsley’s Threat To Andre Has Us…
 11 hours ago
12.06.18
Michelle Obama Always Has George W. Bush Smitten,…
 16 hours ago
12.06.18
After Announcing Her Split With Offset, Cardi B…
 18 hours ago
12.06.18
HELLO WORLD: Bonaire Is The Perfect Island Antidote…
 19 hours ago
12.06.18
Vitamin of The Day: Stay Away From People…
 20 hours ago
12.06.18
Would You Have A Threesome With Your Significant…
 23 hours ago
12.06.18
Black Mirror Premier Date Has Been Leaked!
 1 day ago
12.05.18
Tragic! Woman Killed By Panhandler She Was Trying…
 1 day ago
12.05.18
Money Team: Forbes’ List Of Highest Paid Youtube…
 1 day ago
12.05.18
Brie Larson & Samuel L Jackson Reveal Everything…
 1 day ago
12.05.18
Made For Christmas: 8 Mushy Holiday Movies With…
 1 day ago
12.05.18
Snatched! Sherri Shepherd Sheds 25 Pounds Giving This…
 2 days ago
12.05.18
88th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Chrissy and John Legend’s Little Miles
 2 days ago
12.04.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close