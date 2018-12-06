Golden Globe Nominees Announced

Award season is finally upon upon us!

Nominations for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced this morning! Films that featured a Black cast, Green Book led in nominations with five, followed by BlacKkKlansman, Black Panther, and If Beale Street Could Talk.

Check out this year’s list of Golden Globe nominees.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Regina King “Seven Seconds”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Thandie Newton “Westworld”

Best Television Series, Drama

Pose

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

All the Stars “Black Panther”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover “Atlanta”

Best Director

Spike Lee “BlacKkKlansman”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali “Green Book”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

John David Washington “BlacKkKlansman”

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“If Beale Streat Could Talk”

For complete list of nominees Click Here

