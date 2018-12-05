CLOSE
Let’s All Cringe Together As Trump And Obamas Shake Hands At Bush Funeral

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION-SWEARING IN

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

If only we could have thought bubbles pop up over the heads of everyone sitting on the front row.

Watch as Trump sits down at the funeral of George H.W. Bush and shakes the hands of President Obama and Michelle Obama. Also note that Hillary Clinton is NOT turning her head one inch to acknowledge Trump!!

Celebrities Attend Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics

[caption id="attachment_3019464" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Hip-hop couple Cardi B and Offset are reportedly calling it quits, at least that's what the Bardi gang rapper said in a video addressing her fans on Instagram. The announcement sent the Internet in an emotional frenzy with people caught between it being a publicity stunt and those who think Cardi got tired of Offset's cheating ways. Cardi, who referred to offset as her "baby's father" in the beginning of the clip, took to Instagram to deliver the upsetting update. https://www.instagram.com/p/Bq_pb64Fzl8/ Offset acknowledged the post and left the comment, "Y'all won." Cardi gave little information about the break up, but offered a simple "[we] grew out of love." According to Cardi, they're still business partners and friends. According to Cardi, the breakup has been some time in the making. The fashion-forward superstar is trending on Twitter right now with #BlackTwitter sleuths attempting to get to the bottom of the breakup and it appears Offset was caught up in an alleged cheating scandal before Cardi announced the two are parting ways. Offset allegedly propositioned an IG personality by the name of Cuban Doll. Apparently Cuban Doll was "outed" by a friend-turned-enemy who posted alleged screenshots of a conversation with Offset requesting a threesome. There's a blurry picture of what appears to be Offset on Facetime with a blurry image of a woman. https://www.instagram.com/p/Bq-fpdpAeOJ/ Offset denied the allegations in a tweet and delete. I never tried to convo with you h*es. Cap Cap Cap. Leave me and my fam out the cap. Bust *ss h*es with no bag. Good on the thots. Another girl, Summer Bunni posted a message on Instagram addressing her fans, saying she didn't want to be the cause of another woman's pain. https://www.instagram.com/p/BrAuPO7FFYV/ Here's what's being said on these #BlackTwitter streets.

 

