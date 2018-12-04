The Cheesecake Factory Is Giving Away 40,000 Free Slices Of Cheesecake

Continue reading Black Twitter Drags Funky Diveva’s Tired Wig In The Mud For Calling Blue Ivy ‘Ugly’

Black Twitter Drags Funky Diveva's Tired Wig In The Mud For Calling Blue Ivy 'Ugly'

[caption id="attachment_2984829" align="alignleft" width="737"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption] Listen, I love Funky Dineva, I really do. But this week, the internet personality, gossip blogger and professional troll took it too far. He decided that it was cool to joke about Blue Ivy Carter's looks by calling her "ugly." See, as a guest on The Queens Supreme Court with Tiffany Pollard and T.S. Madison, the 35-year-old had a lot to say about the 6-year-old as the group jarringly thought it was OK to discuss Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their offsprings' looks. He yelled out, "Blue Ivy ugly too." https://www.instagram.com/p/BqyYZ5IHIdt/?utm_source=ig_embed Sigh...this beautiful little girl deserves so much better from us than this. Yes, he later apologized... https://twitter.com/TahkeyTrill/status/1068633343259041798 ...But not before the Bey Hive got whiff of this utter nonsense and read Ms. Dineva for filth. Here's our favorite tweets that dragged Dineva's tired ass wigs in the mud for coming out their mouth about a child.