The Cheesecake Factory Is Giving Away 40,000 Free Slices Of Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

Source: John E. Kelly / Getty

In honor of its 40th anniversary, The Cheesecake Factory is blessing us with free cheesecake!

On December 5th only, The Cheesecake Factory is giving away 40,000 free slices of cheesecake. The restaurant chain has partnered with Door Dash to execute the promotion. Just download the Door Dash app and use the promo code “FREESLICE” at checkout.

 

 

