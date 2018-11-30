CLOSE
Gotcha: Payless Opens Fake Luxury Store ‘Palessi’

Payless, known for its budget-friendly shoes, recently took over a former Armani store in Santa Monica, California, and stocked it with $19.99 pumps and $39.99 boots. The chain, along with DCX Growth Accelerator, invited groups of influencers to the grand opening of “Palessi” and asked their opinions on the designer shoes.

Shoppers unknowingly had no idea they were looking at discount shoes, several said they would pay hundreds of dollars for the stylish shoes, giving kudos to the look, the material and workmanship. Can you believe a shopper spent $640 for a pair of boots.

Officials at Payless, said the social experiment was meant to remind shoppers that Payless’ affordable shoes are fashionable too. They did return money to the unknowingly consumers and let them keep the shoes.

The overall response on social media range from being called “creative,” to the potentially faulty discernment “among fashion influencers.”

