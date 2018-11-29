Jussie Smollett Donates $125,000 To Charity

“Empire” star Jussie Smollett, is donating large amounts of money to charities heading into the holidays.

TMZ reports, Smollett is taking proceeds from his latest album, “Sum Of My Music,” and passing along $125,000 to charities.

He has donated to groups such as the Black AIDS Institute, Flint KIDS, South Africa’s SKY Foundation, the Trayvon Martin Foundation, the Human Rights Campaign, Know Your Rights Camp, ACLU and the Anthony Burrell Dance School.

Smollett, who plays Jamal Lyon on “Empire,” has shown his love for giving in the past.

Recently gifted a double amputee, 6-year-old Kayden Kinckle, with a handicapped-accessible van!

Smollett is definitely on Santa’s nice list.

