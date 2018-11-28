Man Went Hang Gliding And Was LITERALLY Hanging From The Glide Because Harness Wasn’t Attached

Basically, this is the worst scenario possible.

Chris Gursky, an American man vacationing in Switzerland, decided to go hang gliding on the first day of his vacation. Things didn’t go well, to say the least.

Read More: Man Proposes With 6 Rings…Let’s Woman Choose Her Favorite. Thoughtful Or Too Much?

The hang gliding instructor failed to attach the man’s safety harness. So, when they started gliding, Gursky had to cling to the instructor and the glide so he wouldn’t fall to his death. The terrifying ride lasted for about four minutes before the glide got low enough for Gursky to let go.

He says his hang gliding instructor forgot to attach his harness. He spent nearly four minutes dangling in the air as they flew, clinging on for dear life, thinking this was the end. He landed with just a broken wrist — and said he wants to try it again https://t.co/MATAkzVol5 pic.twitter.com/vdx2KPQaGM — CNN (@CNN) November 28, 2018

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark