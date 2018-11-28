Man Went Hang Gliding And Was LITERALLY Hanging From The Glide Because Harness Wasn’t Attached

7 reads Leave a comment
Basically, this is the worst scenario possible.
Chris Gursky, an American man vacationing in Switzerland, decided to go hang gliding on the first day of his vacation. Things didn’t go well, to say the least.
The hang gliding instructor failed to attach the man’s safety harness. So, when they started gliding, Gursky had to cling to the instructor and the glide so he wouldn’t fall to his death. The terrifying ride lasted for about four minutes before the glide got low enough for Gursky to let go.
