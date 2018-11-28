CLOSE
Really?
Man In Video Doing Nasty, Dirty Things On Front Porch

Urinating in public is illegal in every state, and many city and county criminal ordinances also prohibit public urination. In North Carolina, urinating in public is a local ordinance that is punished as a misdemeanor if you are convicted.

Was this a prank? Home surveillance camera caught this man urinating on the front steps of a home in the Woodlake subdivision in Durham, and then knocking on the door and running away.

Do you recognize this man? If you do investigators plan to charge the individual with vandalism. Anyone with information, contact Sgt. Garcia at (919) 560-4415, ext. 29305.

NASTY STUFF , PEEING ON PORCH

