Man In Video Doing Nasty, Dirty Things On Front Porch

Urinating in public is illegal in every state, and many city and county criminal ordinances also prohibit public urination. In North Carolina, urinating in public is a local ordinance that is punished as a misdemeanor if you are convicted.

Was this a prank? Home surveillance camera caught this man urinating on the front steps of a home in the Woodlake subdivision in Durham, and then knocking on the door and running away.

Do you recognize this man? If you do investigators plan to charge the individual with vandalism. Anyone with information, contact Sgt. Garcia at (919) 560-4415, ext. 29305.

Wait… what? Man caught on home surveillance peeing on front porch, knocking on the door, then running away. @DurhamPoliceNC say it happened at 2 different homes in Woodlake neighborhood in recent days. They’re asking for help identifying the culprit. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/FDcsc3PcqK — Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) November 27, 2018

