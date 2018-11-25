CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Alabama Cops Never Notified EJ Bradford’s Family After Mistakenly Killing Him, Aunt Says

Meanwhile, the actual gunman in a mall shooting remained at large for more than two days.

0 reads
Leave a comment

The way cops have handled the police killing of a Black man on Thanksgiving night in a small Alabama town was increasingly appearing to be nothing short of disastrous and flat-out disrespectful.

First, police officers responded to a mall shooting in Hoover and promptly shot Emantic “EJ” Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. on sight without asking questions that probably would have led to the member of the Army accurately identifying himself as a licensed gun owner. Instead, police decided Bradford and his black skin were a threat, leading an officer to follow his implicitly biased instinct and fire the fatal shot in the Riverchase Galleria.

Police announced immediately after the killing that he was the mall shooter before admitting their avoidable error when it was later found out Bradford’s gun had not been fired, prompting police to change its story. Turns out it may have actually been Bradford who was trying to stop the mall shooting before being shot himself. Meanwhile, the actual gunman remained at large more than two days later.

But now, it was being revealed that police never once tried to notify Bradford’s family while he was, as the Associated Press wrote, “lying in a pool of blood on the mall floor.” Instead, Bradford’s family found out about the tragedy on social media, his aunt told members of the media during a protest Saturday in the Birmingham suburb.

“I can’t believe that this happened on Thanksgiving Day,” a woman who identified herself as Bradford’s aunt said. “No one came to the house to tell them that his son was laying in the Galleria in blood.”

She continued: “We’re not the first family that done lost someone. But we’re the first family that lost someone and didn’t know about it until we looked on social media.”

Bradford’s father said he resented how police immediately described his son as the mall shooter.

“They were so quick to rush to judgment. … I knew my son didn’t do that,” Emantic Bradford Sr. told the AP. “People rushed to judgment. They shouldn’t have done that.”

SEE ALSO:

Cops Admit Black Man Police Killed In Alabama Mall Shooting Was Not The Shooter

Will Amber Guyger Be Charged With Murder? Former Dallas DA Weighs In On Shooting Of Botham Jean

Antwon Rose

49 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

49 photos Launch gallery

49 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 49 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

49 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

The troubling trend of police killing unarmed Black people has shown no signs of letting up, from Tamir Rice to Botham Shem Jean to Jemel Roberson, there appears to be nearly a new shooting every week. See Also: Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3 To 10 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault Conviction Take a look below at the growing gallery of unarmed Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police.

Alabama Cops Never Notified EJ Bradford’s Family After Mistakenly Killing Him, Aunt Says was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Heartbreaking: Watch Faith Evans Sing “His Eye Is…
 5 hours ago
11.25.18
Dallas Mavericks v Miami Heat - Game Two
Here’s How Oprah, The Braxtons, Gabrielle Union And…
 1 day ago
11.24.18
Levels To This: The Truthful Timetable For Eating…
 1 day ago
11.24.18
Listen To Black Women| If You Can’t Raise…
 2 days ago
11.24.18
Microwaved Turkeys Cause Hysteria & Blac Chyna Disappoints…
 2 days ago
11.24.18
Jamie Foxx Would Rob Floyd Mayweather To Give…
 4 days ago
11.22.18
Vitamin Of The Day: You Won’t Know Until…
 4 days ago
11.22.18
Movies You Should Go Watch Depending On The…
 4 days ago
11.22.18
Guess Which MAIN Character Would’ve Reportedly Went Bye,…
 4 days ago
11.21.18
CDC Warns People Not To Eat Romaine Lettuce…
 5 days ago
11.21.18
Leah’s Lemonade: Beyonce Tops Forbes Highest Paid Women…
 5 days ago
11.21.18
Vitamin Of The Day: Make Giving Back A…
 5 days ago
11.22.18
‘LHHNY’ Super Trailer Reveals Juelz Santana’s Battle With…
 5 days ago
11.21.18
Breath: 5 Types Of People Who Are DEVASTATED…
 5 days ago
11.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close