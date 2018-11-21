Guess Which MAIN Character Would’ve Reportedly Went Bye, Bye In ‘Sex And The City 3’

After all the drama between Kim Cattrall and the other Sex and the City ladies, we’re probably not going to get a third movie installment. So now, folks are all out here revealing what might have happened had we gotten Sex and the City 3.

Chris North, A.K.A Mr. Big, hit up James Andrew Miller’s podcast recently to talk script. Miller, a journalist who claims to have read an early version of the script, brought up its lack of appreciation for Cattrall’s character and the fact that it would have called for a highly important character to die.

JustJared reports Miller told North during the podcast, “People close to Kim [Cattrall] believe that the script didn’t have a lot to offer the character of Samantha.” He reportedly continued, ”They point to the fact that it calls for Mr. Big to die of a heart attack in the shower, relatively early on in the film, making the remainder of the movie more about how Carrie recovers from Big’s death than about the relationship between the four women.” “Chris responded that he hadn’t read the script, but did say he heard the third movie script was ‘superior’ to the first two scripts,” JustJared states.

In case you missed it, Kim Cattrall made it clear that she wanted no parts of a third Sex and the City. In September of last year, she hit Twitter to say she “Woke 2 a @MailOnline [sh*t]storm! The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016.”

While she also clearly doesn’t want to be friends with Sarah Jessica Parker anymore, SJP went on record to say she still wanted Cattrall onboard for the movie. When a fan asked that they continue without Cattrall’s character, Parker was seen responding “Not sure if I can imagine doing another movie without her.”

SJP’s comment was surprising, as Cattrall shut her all the way down earlier this year. After her brother died, Cattrall said she didn’t need her old friend’s support.

“My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona,” she wrote via Instagram.

Woke 2 a @MailOnline 💩storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 29, 2017

Guess Which MAIN Character Would’ve Reportedly Went Bye, Bye In ‘Sex And The City 3’ was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com