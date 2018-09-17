Things Might Be Normal Where You Are, But Take A Look At Other Parts Of The State

Rescued six dogs in Leland, NC, after the owner LEFT THEM locked in an outdoor cage that filled with flood water that was rapidly rising.

We got them out, but by the time we left, the water was so high that they would have drowned. BRING YOUR PETS WITH YOU! #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/tRibGxCjXy

— Marcus DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) September 16, 2018