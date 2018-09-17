CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Things Might Be Normal Where You Are, But Take A Look At Other Parts Of The State

8 reads
Leave a comment
Flooding in Houston From Hurricane Harvey

Source: Marcus Yam / Getty

Some parts of North Carolina escaped Hurricane Florence with little damage while other areas of the state were devestated.

 

 

2017 American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala

Not All Of Black Twitter Is Happy About Cynthia Erivo's New Role As Harriet Tubman

20 photos Launch gallery

Not All Of Black Twitter Is Happy About Cynthia Erivo's New Role As Harriet Tubman

Continue reading Not All Of Black Twitter Is Happy About Cynthia Erivo’s New Role As Harriet Tubman

Not All Of Black Twitter Is Happy About Cynthia Erivo's New Role As Harriet Tubman

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Hurricane Florence , north carolina

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kirk Franklin Finally Makes Peace With Biological Father…
 5 hours ago
09.17.18
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 14 hours ago
09.17.18
‘Insecure’ Recap: The #NathanNavy Is Starting To Sink
 15 hours ago
09.17.18
GG Music: Eryn Allen Kane’s New Soulful Song…
 3 days ago
09.15.18
Bossip on WETV Recap: Hat-Fishing Men Get Put…
 4 days ago
09.14.18
3 Things We Learned From Tami Roman On…
 4 days ago
09.14.18
Michael B. Jordan Could Be The First Black…
 4 days ago
09.14.18
Tamar Braxon Reveals She Was Molested As A…
 4 days ago
09.14.18
Missy Elliott
Missy Elliott’s Funky White Sister Makes It To…
 4 days ago
09.13.18
Keegan-Michael Key Talks Jordan Peele’s Oscar Win, Best…
 4 days ago
09.14.18
Matthew McConaughey Opens Up About White Boy Rick,…
 4 days ago
09.14.18
Jay Z Tops Forbes Highest Earning Hip Hop…
 5 days ago
09.13.18
Say What? Michael B. Jordan Could Play Superman,…
 5 days ago
09.13.18
Drake And Cardi B Lead American Music Award…
 5 days ago
09.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close