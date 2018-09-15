Cell Phone Companies Waiving Fees And Offering Free Services Due To Hurricane Florence

The major cell phone companies are providing some free services due to Hurricane Florence’s devestation in our area.

AT&T: We are automatically issuing credits and waiving additional charges from September 11 through September 25 to provide unlimited talk, text, and data access for AT&T wireless and AT&T PREPAID customers in the areas affected most by the hurricane. This applies to AT&T wireless customers with billing addresses and AT&T PREPAID customers with phone numbers in over 500 zip codes at this time More details here.

Verizon Wireless: For our customers on the Southeast Coast that will feel the wrath of Hurricane Florence, Verizon Wireless is saying “We’ve Got Your Back.” From September 14 through September 17, Verizon is providing free calling, texting and data to its postpaid and prepaid customers who reside in the areas of Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia that are in the direct path of the storm. More details here.

T-Mobile: T-Mobile is now offering free calling/texting/data for active customers in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Maryland who are not already on an unlimited plan like T-Mobile ONE, Simple Choice, Simply Prepaid or Metro PCS. More details here.

Sprint: Sprint (NYSE: S) announced support today for customers impacted by Hurricane Florence and resulting flooding in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Effective Sept. 12, 2018, through Sept. 25, 2018, Sprint will waive call, text and data overage fees for Sprint customers in the affected areas. Customers on Unlimited plans will continue to enjoy their unlimited data, call and text benefits. More details here.

Cricket Wireless:

As Hurricane Florence approaches the eastern U.S. coast, our thoughts and prayers are with those in the area while preparing for this severe storm. Store staff and employee safety in the affected areas is our top priority. Many stores in the coastal areas of North Carolina and South Carolina are currently closed, so please check your local store Facebook page or check the store locator on our website for the latest store hours information. For those who can’t get to a store to pay their bill, Cricket is extending payment due dates for affected customers September 14-17, 2018. More details here.

