Missy Elliott’s Funky White Sister Makes It To Ellen And Is Surprised By A Duet With Missy!

9 reads Leave a comment
Last month, Missy Elliott introduced us to her funky, White sister!
Read More: Have You Met Missy Elliott’s Funky, White Sister?
#NYFWNOIR: All Our Favorite Looks From Harlem's Fashion Row 2018 Show
21 photos Launch gallery
#NYFWNOIR: All Our Favorite Looks From Harlem's Fashion Row 2018 Show
1. FE NOELSource:Getty 1 of 21
2. FE NOELSource:Getty 2 of 21
3. FE NOELSource:Getty 3 of 21
4. FE NOELSource:Getty 4 of 21
5. FE NOELSource:Getty 5 of 21
6. FE NOELSource:Getty 6 of 21
7. FE NOELSource:Getty 7 of 21
8. FE NOELSource:Getty 8 of 21
9. FE NOELSource:Getty 9 of 21
10. UNDRA CELESTE NYSource:Getty 10 of 21
11. UNDRA CELESTE NYSource:Getty 11 of 21
12. UNDRA CELESTE NYSource:Getty 12 of 21
13. UNDRA CELESTE NYSource:Getty 13 of 21
14. UNDRA CELESTE NYSource:Getty 14 of 21
15. KIMBERLY GOLDSONSource:Getty 15 of 21
16. KIMBERLY GOLDSONSource:Getty 16 of 21
17. KIMBERLY GOLDSONSource:Getty 17 of 21
18. KIMBERLY GOLDSONSource:Getty 18 of 21
19. KIMBERLY GOLDSONSource:Getty 19 of 21
20. KIMBERLY GOLDSONSource:Getty 20 of 21
21. KIMBERLY GOLDSONSource:Getty 21 of 21
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours