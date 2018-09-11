City Of Raleigh Says You Don’t Need To Buy Up All Of The Bottled Water

43 reads Leave a comment
Live in Raleigh and worried that you can’t find bottled water ahead of Hurricane Florence? The city of Raleigh says you shouldn’t worry about it.
Some People Are Not Happy With Bill Clinton At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral
15 photos Launch gallery
Some People Are Not Happy With Bill Clinton At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral
1.1 of 15
2.2 of 15
3.3 of 15
4.4 of 15
5.5 of 15
6.6 of 15
7.7 of 15
8.8 of 15
9.9 of 15
10. But Why Did He Play “Think” On His iPhone At The Microphone?10 of 15
11.11 of 15
12. Poor Ariana…12 of 15
13. It’s Not Ariana’s Fault!13 of 15
14. Then The Clark Sisters Got Pulled Into It…14 of 15
15. Lawd…15 of 15
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours