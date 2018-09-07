What’s Happening This Weekend

Look for something to do this weekend?
Hopscotch Festival runs through Saturday.
Tonight at Red hat
5:30 PM M8alla
6:40 PM DVSN
8 PM Miguel
Saturday, Sep (8) at Red Hat
5:30 PM Boulevards
6:40 PM Moses Sumney
8 PM Nile Rodgers & Chic
Friday Flashback Concert Series:
Crossroads Plaza, US Hwy 1 & I-40, Cary, is presenting a free concert series. The concerts will go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the outdoor food court area. There will also be free face painting for kids, and a bounce house.
September 7 – Liquid Pleasure performs
HBCU Footbal This Weekend
NCCU Eagles versus Saint Augustine’s (Sat) 6:00 PM Durham, NC O’Kelly-Riddick tadium
Shaw University at Mars Hill (Sat) 1:00 PM Asheville, NC
Fayetteville State at Wingate (Sat) 6:00 PM Wingate, NC
Johnson C. Smith vs Benedict College (SAT) 6:00 PM Charlotte, NC. Irwin Belk Complex
NC A&T vs. Gardner-Webb (Sat) 6:00 PM Aggie Stadium
