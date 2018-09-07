What’s Happening This Weekend

Look for something to do this weekend?

Hopscotch Festival runs through Saturday.

Tonight at Red hat

5:30 PM M8alla

6:40 PM DVSN

8 PM Miguel

Saturday, Sep (8) at Red Hat

5:30 PM Boulevards

6:40 PM Moses Sumney

8 PM Nile Rodgers & Chic

Friday Flashback Concert Series:

Crossroads Plaza, US Hwy 1 & I-40, Cary, is presenting a free concert series. The concerts will go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the outdoor food court area. There will also be free face painting for kids, and a bounce house.

September 7 – Liquid Pleasure performs

HBCU Footbal This Weekend

NCCU Eagles versus Saint Augustine’s (Sat) 6:00 PM Durham, NC O’Kelly-Riddick tadium

Shaw University at Mars Hill (Sat) 1:00 PM Asheville, NC

Fayetteville State at Wingate (Sat) 6:00 PM Wingate, NC

Johnson C. Smith vs Benedict College (SAT) 6:00 PM Charlotte, NC. Irwin Belk Complex

NC A&T vs. Gardner-Webb (Sat) 6:00 PM Aggie Stadium

