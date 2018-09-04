Nike Makes Kaepernick The Face Of Their New Campaign And People Are BIG MAD

Whew chile. People are SO ANGRY that Nike has chosen Colin Kaepernick as the face of their new advertising campaign that they are burning their Nike items.

Yes, you read that correctly. People are burning merchandise that they’ve already paid for. (FYI…that’s not how a protest works.)

BREAKING: Nike had been paying Colin Kaepernick all along, waiting for the right moment. That moment is now, as he becomes the face of the company’s 30th anniversary of the “Just Do It” campaign. pic.twitter.com/uccpDStbq5 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 3, 2018

Details on Kaepernick and #Nike: – It’s wide endorsement. He’s going to have his own branded line. Shoes, shirts, jerseys, etc. There will be Kaepernick apparel. – Contract is a “star” deal on par with a top end #NFL player. Millions per year. Star deals also include royalties. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 3, 2018

And this is how people are reacting:

Oh look another handful of hillbillies and hayseeds are destroying the ozone layer by burning a pair of shoes they’ve already bought to try and own the libs. Nike already has your money dumbasses.pic.twitter.com/y5d5siUS2O — Christo 🌊 (@christophurious) September 4, 2018

…When you don't have any REAL life problems… you create them… 😂😂 Some Americans burning Nike shoes in protest to their new 'Colin Kaepernick' ad campaign.😊 pic.twitter.com/i6Dd8QYWD4 — Funny Zimbabwe Pictures (@FunnyZimPics) September 4, 2018

Naturally, social media had a reaction.

Y’all really out here burning Nike clothes, shoes, and gear y’all already paid for ? Nike executives: pic.twitter.com/mWOUV66R8i — Ray (@_Bama_) September 4, 2018

White people are really out here cutting up @Nike socks & burning shoes expecting Nike to give a damn. pic.twitter.com/JyFynVlShV — judy (@ShugSlavery) September 3, 2018

Trump supporters: I’m burning my Nike shoes because of a black man who respectfully kneels to protest police brutality & social injustice. Also Trump supporters: I’m wearing this red #MAGA hat made in China by children & women in sweat shops to show I’m putting America first! — TOᑭ ᖇOᑭE TᖇAViS (@TopRopeTravis) September 4, 2018

All these people burning their expensive Nike shoes because of a commercial and not one of them thought about just donating them to someone in need. Every single one of you is shameful. — Mat Molina (@realMatMolina) September 4, 2018

Hey conservatives: If you’re planning on burning your Nike shoes and clothes to make a point, maybe follow Colin Kaepernick’s lead and donate them to kids in need instead. — Denizcan Grimes (@MrFilmkritik) September 3, 2018

Imagine burning all your #nike shoes and clothes when you could just donate them to homeless veterans. — Ryan Hodge (@RyanHodge) September 4, 2018

