Nike Makes Kaepernick The Face Of Their New Campaign And People Are BIG MAD

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

Whew chile. People are SO ANGRY that Nike has chosen Colin Kaepernick as the face of their new advertising campaign that they are burning their Nike items.

Yes, you read that correctly. People are burning merchandise that they’ve already paid for. (FYI…that’s not how a protest works.)

 

And this is how people are reacting:

 

Naturally, social media had a reaction.

 

