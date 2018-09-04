CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

A Chance Encounter Earns NC Woman Praise From Oprah

11 reads
Leave a comment
Opening Of The National Museum Of African American History And Culture

Source: Monica Morgan / Getty

“Opportunity does not waste time with those who are unprepared.” A Warren County woman, Almeda Wortham was prepared when she ran into Oprah in New Jersey and decided to sing her a song.

Wortham’s is experiencing her 15 minutes of fame after Oprah Winfrey posted a video of their encounter to her Instagram account. Wortham was attending a funeral which just happened to be across the street from a reunion Oprah was attending.

 

 

 

Read Also:

WARD GIRLS: Debbie Richards Takes Us With Her Back To The 9th Ward

Oprah , sing , Warren County

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
9 items
Made In America: All The Behind The Scenes…
 21 hours ago
09.03.18
17 items
Colorful Hair, Don’t Care: Celebs Rocking Colorful Wigs
 24 hours ago
09.03.18
Bobby Brown Gives A Review Of Woody McClain’s…
 1 day ago
09.03.18
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 1 day ago
09.03.18
‘Power’ Recap: Teresi’s Apology Comes Too Little Too…
 2 days ago
09.03.18
‘Insecure’ Recap: Houston Bae Is Gonna Hurt So…
 2 days ago
09.03.18
Uh Oh! Gloria Govan Arrested For Child Endangerment
 3 days ago
09.02.18
12 items
Every Time Zendaya Coleman’s Hair Was Goals AF
 3 days ago
09.01.18
7 Things Black Folk Can’t Stop Talking About…
 4 days ago
09.02.18
31 items
PHOTOS: Inside Aretha Franklin’s Funeral
 4 days ago
08.31.18
Aretha Franklin - Our Queen of Soul
WATCH LIVE: Aretha Franklin Funeral Service (6-Hour-Event)
 4 days ago
08.31.18
Vivian Green at PNC Arena
New Music: Vivian Green – Vibes {VIDEO}
 4 days ago
08.31.18
Aretha Franklin...
Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Program Is Epic
 4 days ago
08.31.18
12 items
12 Times T.I. Indubitably Concluded That His Sh*t…
 5 days ago
08.30.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close