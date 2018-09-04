A Chance Encounter Earns NC Woman Praise From Oprah

“Opportunity does not waste time with those who are unprepared.” A Warren County woman, Almeda Wortham was prepared when she ran into Oprah in New Jersey and decided to sing her a song.

Wortham’s is experiencing her 15 minutes of fame after Oprah Winfrey posted a video of their encounter to her Instagram account. Wortham was attending a funeral which just happened to be across the street from a reunion Oprah was attending.

Read Also:

WARD GIRLS: Debbie Richards Takes Us With Her Back To The 9th Ward

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: