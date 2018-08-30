Has Oreo Gone Too Far: New Wasabi And Hot Chicken Wing Oreo Flavors Released In China

The hottest thing to hit the Internet was the announcement of the new Oreo flavors this week. Wasabi and hot chicken wing are the latest craze added to the newest creamy flavors, but they’re only hitting shelves in China. It’s hard to image taking a bite of the chocolatey morsel, then hit with a scent of wasabi burning the inside of your nose, or the flavor of chicken wings exploding your taste buds. That’s not a good look! Both flavors are said to be so spicy, it’s recommended you drink them with a glass of milk.

Cookies should NEVER taste like chicken wings or wasabi!

What in the name of taste buds?!? Just stop now Oreo, you have gone too far this time https://t.co/NiGAfyl5MC — David McAvoy (@DavidMcAvoyWJHL) August 24, 2018

