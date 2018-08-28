Seriously Ignorant News: How Hard Were Those Biscuits?!

| 08.28.18
Breakups are difficult enough, but imagine seeing your ex with their new boo! That’s rough! This man took it so hard that he began throwing biscuits and yelling racial slurs. Police say that the biscuits were so hard that they caused injury to his ex. The man was arrested and injured himself by banging his head against the window of the police car, he was treated at a local hospital then taken to jail.

