Local
North Carolina Mother Charged In Murder Of Infant

Shooting In Lower Manhattan Federal Building

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

It’s insane how anyone can bring a child into this world and not want to see them grow up. As a mother, that doesn’t get along with my daughters father… we share one common factor and that’s the safety and well being of our daughter. No matter what, that man knows that in my care, she is on a tight watch.

In the news of the Wake County, NC, Mother that was charged with the murder of a 2 month old infant. This is beyond  a cry for help, but her screams came before this moment. #BLACKMENTALHEATLTHMATTERS

Keyona Mercer, 32, of Rocky Mount was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and felony obstruction.

SOURCE: WRAL.COM

