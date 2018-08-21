CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Domestic Violent Situation Causes 19 Year Old Man To Ram His SUV Into Grandmother’s Car Carrying 4 Children

0 reads
Leave a comment
Frustrated woman driving car

Source: Ryan McVay / Getty

A 19 year old Orange County man has been charged with ramming his 1997 Chevy blazer into a grandmother’s car causing the car to crash. The car driven by the grandmother had four children in it. The incident took place Monday morning.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported that Christopher Ryan Cherry Jr. was involved in a domestic dispute with the mother of his 3 month old child just before the incident took place.

The child’s mother told the grandmother to take the boy away from the scene so things could calm down. As the grandmother drove away with her daughter and three kids under the age of 4 Cherry pursued the vehicle rammed it and caused it to crash. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

 

 

Domestic Violent Situation Causes 19 Year Old Man To Ram His SUV Into Grandmother’s Car Carrying 4 Children was originally published on thelightnc.com

raleigh

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Drake in Chicago hospital
Drake Visits An 11-Year-Old In Hospital Who Has…
 11 hours ago
08.21.18
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Fans Are Not Happy About Madonna’s “Tribute” To…
 13 hours ago
08.21.18
Serena Williams’ Postpartum Issues Are A Lesson In…
 15 hours ago
08.21.18
19 items
2018 VMAs Pink Carpet: Motherhood Looks Great On…
 24 hours ago
08.21.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: A1 And Lyrica Can’t Get Past…
 1 day ago
08.21.18
LIVE: Streaming Live From The 2018 VMA’s Red…
 1 day ago
08.20.18
Incredible Zigi: Meet The Man That Has Janet…
 1 day ago
08.21.18
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Were Supposed To…
 1 day ago
08.21.18
18 items
A Weekend In The Hamptons: Photos From The…
 1 day ago
08.20.18
The UNCF’s Summer Benefit Was A Weekend To…
 2 days ago
08.21.18
2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals
Tevin Campbell Trending On Social Media….Here’s Why
 2 days ago
08.19.18
Janet Jackson State of the World Tour Cincinnati
Hot or Not: Janet Releases New Single “Made…
 5 days ago
08.19.18
Watch: Issa Rae Speaks On Her First Encounters…
 5 days ago
08.17.18
BET Honors 2014: Show
Trump Says Aretha Franklin Worked For Him???
 5 days ago
08.16.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close