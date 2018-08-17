Hot or Not: Janet Releases New Single “Made For Now”

Music Icon Janet Jackson is back with new Daddy Yankee collaboration “Made For Now”. The new single is inspired by Janet’s personal love of music from around the globe and is produced by Harmony Samuels, who has produced music for Ariana Grande, Mary J. Blige, Maroon 5, and Jennifer Lopez.

Janet will perform her single for the first time live with Daddy Yankee on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

