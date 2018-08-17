CLOSE
Hot or Not: Janet Releases New Single “Made For Now”

Janet Jackson State of the World Tour Cincinnati

Source: Radio One / Urban One

Music Icon Janet Jackson is back with new Daddy Yankee collaboration “Made For Now”. The new single is inspired by Janet’s personal love of music from around the globe and is produced by Harmony Samuels, who has produced music for Ariana Grande, Mary J. Blige, Maroon 5, and Jennifer Lopez.

Janet will perform her single for the first time live with Daddy Yankee on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Hot or Not?

