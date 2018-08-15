Manager Who Accused Pregnant NC Woman Of Shoplifting Has Been Fired

0 reads Leave a comment
The Pineville, NC Staples manager who accused a pregnant, Black woman of shoplifting has been fired, according to ABC11.
Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Way Older Than Her Actual Age
11 photos Launch gallery
Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Way Older Than Her Actual Age
1. Kris’ new favorite daughter.Source:Getty 1 of 11
2. Kylie was turning 18 in this pic.Source:Getty 2 of 11
3. Mommy duties earlySource:Splash News 3 of 11
4. Issa grown woman.Source:Splash News 4 of 11
5. Move over Kim K.Source:Getty 5 of 11
6. There’s a new superstar in townSource:Getty 6 of 11
7. Newfound curves back in 2016.Source:Splash News 7 of 11
8. She changed her hair again.Source:Splash News 8 of 11
9. She’s said her new large and in charge breasts are the result of really strong tape. Hmm.Source:Splash News 9 of 11
10. Never afraid to flash some skin.Source:Splash News 10 of 11
11. Shutting down a racy photoshoot in L.A.Source:Splash News 11 of 11
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours