Pregnant NC Woman Accused Of Shoplifting…Turns Out The Only Thing She Had Under Her Shirt Was Twins

0 reads Leave a comment
A pregnant woman at a Pineville Staples was thought to be a shoplifter. When asked what was under her shirt by a police officer, the confused woman responded, “Twins.”
10 Times Viola Davis Was The Queen Of Colors
10 photos Launch gallery
10 Times Viola Davis Was The Queen Of Colors
1. Stunning.Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. Flawless.Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. Black Excellence.Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. A beaute.Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. A lady in red.Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. Divine.Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. Gorgeous lady.Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. Shinin’.Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. Speechless.Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. Can’t go wrong with White.Source:WENN 10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours