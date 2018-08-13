CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Pregnant NC Woman Accused Of Shoplifting…Turns Out The Only Thing She Had Under Her Shirt Was Twins

0 reads
Leave a comment
Day in the Life of a Patient

Source: FatCamera / Getty

A pregnant woman at a Pineville Staples was thought to be a shoplifter. When asked what was under her shirt by a police officer, the confused woman responded, “Twins.”

 

10 Times Viola Davis Was The Queen Of Colors

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Viola Davis Was The Queen Of Colors

Continue reading 10 Times Viola Davis Was The Queen Of Colors

10 Times Viola Davis Was The Queen Of Colors

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Pineville , pregnant , Sherell Bates , shopping , Staples

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
'100 Streets' - UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Okay, Idris Elba Is Just Playing With Our…
 1 hour ago
08.13.18
2014 Festival International de Jazz de Montreal - Day 7
Say A Prayer For Queen Of Soul, Aretha…
 3 hours ago
08.13.18
‘Insecure’ Recap: Issa Is Still Tryna Act Like…
 12 hours ago
08.13.18
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 12 hours ago
08.13.18
‘Power’ Recap: Angie Valdez Has A Little Devil…
 13 hours ago
08.13.18
Actor Idris Elba, in town promote his latest film, in Washington, DC.
Rumors Circulating: Idris Elba The Next 007
 1 day ago
08.12.18
10 items
10 Times Viola Davis Was The Queen Of…
 2 days ago
08.11.18
Dennis Basso - Backstage - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014
Vogue’s Andre Leon Talley Rips Paul Manaforts “Fashion…
 3 days ago
08.10.18
Kanye West on Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel Asks Kanye: Why Do You Think…
 3 days ago
08.10.18
TJMS Family Reunion Promo
Don’t Miss The Tom Joyner Family Reunion!
 3 days ago
08.10.18
Wow: New #GoinInCirclesChallenge Has People Spinning In The…
 4 days ago
08.10.18
10 Bossip On WeTv Gifs You Can Drop…
 4 days ago
08.10.18
Jay-Z & Beyonce
Schools In S.C. Close Early For Beyonce &…
 4 days ago
08.09.18
Shiggy Posts A Kevin Heart-esque Apology Video After…
 4 days ago
08.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close