Check Out Issa Rae’s Fierce Ebony Cover

Actress Issa Rae is staying pretty busy these day, the third season of the HBO show “Insecure” launches this weekend, a new film, The Hate U Give, co-starring Amandla Stenberg, Anthony Mackie, Regina Hall, and Common, premieres October 19, and will show at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival in September.

It’s definitley Issa Rae’s time! Rae appears on the cover of Ebony magazine’s September issue capturing her fierce fashion sense, and discussing her role as writer/producer for her hit HBO show.

