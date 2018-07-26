Chrissy Teigen And Daughter Play With A Bug That Turns Out To Be A Terrifying Tarantula Hawk Wasp

In today’s episode of Oh Hell No, John Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen had an interesting bug land on her arm. She posted a video of the encounter. It was all good until the internet told her what the bug was.

time for another game of “what’s this bug!?”! pic.twitter.com/hwCAPLB2vv — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 26, 2018

Turns out, the bug appears to be a tarantula wasp.

oh my god but he was so nice pic.twitter.com/J9OydpbFnr — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 26, 2018

According to the U.K.’s Natural History Museum, the tarantula hawk can dish out “the most painful wasp sting in the world.”

“The pain, while crippling, subsides rather quickly,” reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

According to Us Weekly, “While they aren’t deadly, they are very dangerous. Biologist Justin O. Schmidt, who was stung by one, described the pain as ‘instantaneous, electrifying, excruciating, and totally debilitating,’ in his book The Sting of the Wild.”

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark